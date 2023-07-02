(CNN) — On a spring day in Oakland, California, under the beams of a Victorian-age mansion, Karen Tierney stood surrounded by centuries of history. Tierney is a professional dressmaker and textile restorer, and had gathered 12 of her clients to model wedding dresses sewed or restored by Tierney’s own hand. Some of the creations dated back to the 1800s, and others were handmade to evoke the age of Lord Byron and Jane Austen – or whatever style and era a bride could dream of.

The April fashion show was held in the carriage house of an 1868 mansion that used to belong to California Gov. George Pardee, and served as a fundraiser for the property. It was also a celebration of tradition, family and more than 150 years of wedding dress history.