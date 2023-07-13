A verdict has been reached by the jury deciding whether the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter is eligible to face the death penalty By Nicki Brown, CNN Jul 13, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — The jury in the trial of the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter Robert Bowers has reached a verdict as to whether he is eligible for the death penalty.The eligibility phase lasted more than two weeks with testimony from 20 witnesses.The jury deliberated for approximately two hours before reaching a decision.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Kennewick man charged with murder, accused of killing girlfriend YCSO: Man arrested after fatally shooting his father in Naches UPDATE: Remains of woman missing since 2019 found outside of Connell UPDATE: Authorities identify 2 men killed on the Yakama Reservation Yakima PD seeks video of Mustang crashing into bicyclist on Englewood Avenue Latest News Sureno Gang member sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for shooting an undercover law enforcement officer Huge water and sewer improvements coming to Richland, construction begins July 17 Good Night For Star Gazing...Hot Weekend...When Will It Cool Off? CPCCo's 29th Annual 'Partners 'N Pals' Horseback riding day for children with disabilities begins Friday YCSO: Man arrested after fatally shooting his father in Naches More News