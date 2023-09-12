(CNN) — A convicted murderer’s escape from a Pennsylvania prison outside Philadelphia kicked off a manhunt that dramatically evolved in recent days after he slipped a police perimeter and turned up in northern Chester County, where authorities say he was sighted Monday night and is now armed with a rifle.

Approximately 500 law enforcement officers have been searching for Danelo Cavalcante, 34, who escaped August 31 from Chester County Prison, where he was held after his conviction last month in the 2021 killing of his former girlfriend, Deborah Brandão.