A ticket sold in California has won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot By Nouran Salahieh, CNN Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 16 hrs ago

A ticket sold in California has won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing – among the largest in the game's history, according to Powerball's website.This is a developing story and will be updated.