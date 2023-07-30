(CNN) — A mother is suing the city of Knoxville, Tennessee, the city’s police chief and four officers, alleging police stood by for 13 minutes as her 30-year-old son drowned in a river last year.

Kimberly Williams-Clabo claims in the suit that police – who had responded to calls that her son, Mika Wheeler Clabo, was “acting erratically” – also prohibited private citizens from trying to rescue him from the Tennessee River.