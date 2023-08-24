(CNN) — Investigators have found the remains of a North Carolina woman reported missing last month, and a man who’d been found unresponsive in her vehicle has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder, authorities said Thursday.

The remains of Allisha Dene Watts, 39, have been found, and Charlotte-area police on Thursday arrested James Dunmore on suspicion of killing her, Montgomery County Sheriff Pete Herron told reporters on the grounds of a cemetery near the towns of Candor and Norman.

