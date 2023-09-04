(CNN) — A Texas Christian University student was shot and killed outside a bar in Fort Worth by a man who admitted to the act, but couldn’t provide a clear reason why, according to a police affidavit.

Wes Smith was standing on a sidewalk near an area bar on Friday around 1 a.m., when the suspect, Matthew Purdy Jr., 21, who was wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants, red ball cap and carrying a backpack, approached him and appeared to speak to Smith, surveillance video reviewed by police showed. After a brief moment, Smith fell to the ground and Purdy stood over him before running off, the affidavit said.