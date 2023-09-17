(CNN) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy died after he was shot inside his patrol car Saturday evening, authorities said.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was found unconscious by a civilian in his patrol car around 6 p.m. in front of the sheriff’s station in Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Palmdale is about 60 miles north of Los Angeles.

