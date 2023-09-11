(CNN) — A hiker struggling in brutal weather in an Alaska national park was rescued after being spotted asking for help on a webcam used to livestream bears, Explore.org said in a new release.

The sighting of the hiker on Dumpling Mountain in Katmai National Park and Preserve was reported last week by users of the philanthropic group’s website who were watching video from the wildlife camera. They notified site moderators after a “person looked into the camera lens and gave a thumbs down signal,” Explore.org said in a news release. “A few minutes later, the person returned to the camera and audibly asked for help,” the news release said.