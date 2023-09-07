(CNN) — An adult grizzly bear with “a history of conflict” was euthanized Saturday after breaking into a home through a kitchen window while with a cub and taking a container of dog food, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said in a news release.

With permission from the US Fish & Wildlife Service, Montana Fish and Wildlife staff shot the adult grizzly “due to an immediate public safety threat from the bear’s food-conditioned behavior,” the release said.

CNN’s Holly Yan contributed to this report.