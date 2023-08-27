(CNN) — A federal hate crime investigation is underway after a White gunman with a swastika-emblazoned assault rifle killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting, described as being racially motivated, claimed the lives of Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr., 19, and Jerrald Gallion, 29.

CNN’s Isabel Rosales, Eric Levenson, Joe Sutton, Sam Fossum, Priscilla Alvarez, Hannah Rabinowitz and Andy Rose contributed to this report.