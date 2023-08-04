(CNN) — A Black man in Michigan had his drug conviction vacated due to a district court judge saying the man “looks like a criminal to me,” according to a federal appellate court ruling.

Leron Liggins was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison in March 2022 by US District Court Judge Stephen J. Murphy, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Michigan.

CNN’s Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.