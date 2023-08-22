(CNN) — A Black FedEx driver who said he was shot at and chased by two White men while delivering packages in Mississippi last year has been fired from his job, his attorney told CNN.

D’Monterrio Gibson, 25, was fired because he did not accept a part-time, non-courier job that the company offered in mid-July, FedEx told CNN affiliate WAPT. CNN has reached out to FedEx for comment.

