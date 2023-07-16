#13. $632.6 million

- Date: Jan. 5, 2022

- Game: Powerball

- Number of winning tickets: 2

- Winner's location: California, Wisconsin

Two tickets split this jackpot, and the couple with the winning ticket in Wisconsin may have been in for a shock after learning how much went to the taxman. They chose the cash option for their half of the winnings, which totaled $225.1 million, though $71.2 million went straight to government coffers.

 Anadolu Agency // Getty Images

(CNN) — Feeling lucky? A $900 million Powerball jackpot grand prize is up for grabs during Monday’s drawing – the third largest jackpot in the game’s history, according to Powerball.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million – both before taxes.