(CNN) — A 65-year-old San Diego man was found dead apparently from extreme heat at Death Valley National Park in California, where his car had two flat tires and a non-functioning air conditioning system as temperatures soared into the triple digits, park officials said Wednesday.

A maintenance worker for the National Park Service found the man’s body on July 3 around 10 a.m. local time in a sedan, the park said in a news release. The car’s tracks had run along a road’s shoulder and rocky berm before veering farther away from the paved road.

CNN’s Dave Alsup contributed to this report.