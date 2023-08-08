(CNN) — A 9-year-old girl was fatally shot in front of her Chicago home by her neighbor, who allegedly fired the gun at her before her father ran toward the shooter and tackled him to the ground, according to a legal document CNN obtained Tuesday.

Michael Goodman, 43, is charged with first degree murder in the killing of the child, who rode her scooter to buy ice cream from a nearby ice cream truck before the shooting Saturday evening, according to the document.

CNN’s Chris Boyette and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.