9 people shot in mass shooting in Cleveland, police say By Joe Sutton, CNN Jul 9, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — At least nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in Cleveland early Sunday morning, according to police.“Preliminary information indicates that a suspect opened fire toward a group of people and then fled the scene,” Cleveland police spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia said in a statement.No deaths have been reported.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Two people arrested after SWAT standoff in Richland, duo tied to shooting, crash in Kennewick Police use DNA to identify suspect in rape, murder of Yakima woman 2 killed, 1 injured overnight on Yakama Reservation The planet is getting hotter fast. This is what happens to your body in extreme heat 'If this plane lands in Seattle, I will kill everyone on board': Man who admitted making threat on Alaska Airlines flight said he was trying to avoid drug cartel Latest News WeatherAlert: Record high heat is cause for disaster, here's what you need to know Annual heat waves call for cooling centers in Benton and Franklin Counties City of Yakima kicks off free summer concerts, movies in the park this weekend Police use DNA to identify suspect in rape, murder of Yakima woman WeatherAlert: Extreme Fire Danger in Benton County More News