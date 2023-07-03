8 people shot in Philadelphia, police say By Danny Freeman, CNN Jul 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Eight people have been shot in a southwest neighborhood of Philadelphia, a police spokesperson said Monday evening.A person is in custody and a weapon has been recovered, a police spokesperson said.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Evacuations lifted in OIE Wildfire near Benton City, Shelter-In-Place remains in effect TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck roll over on I-182 Roll over crash on Road 68 and Court Street To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment Texas man who went missing as a teen is found alive 8 years later Latest News Access to Alert Yakima key for residents, visitors during wildfire season Yakima's annual Apple Jam to bring new music, bigger stage to State Fair Park UPDATE: Evacuations lifted in OIE Wildfire near Benton City, Shelter-In-Place remains in effect Roll over crash on Road 68 and Court Street TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck roll over on I-182 More News