7 shot in Washington, DC, police say By Colin McCullough, CNN Jul 5, 2023 17 min ago

(CNN) — Seven people have been shot in Washington, DC, the Metropolitan Police Department said early Wednesday.All of those shot were "conscious and breathing," police spokesperson Paris Lewbel said.The shooting happened in the district's northeast section, just blocks from the Maryland state line and roughly 5 miles from the US Capitol, police said.Details about what led to the shooting, precisely when it happened, whether any arrests were made, and further details about the conditions of those shot weren't immediately available.Police were looking for a "blue/black SUV" in connection with the shooting, the department said in a tweet early Wednesday.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.