61 ‘Cop City’ protesters indicted on RICO charges. Opponents question the timeline and motivation

(CNN) — More than 60 people have been named in a state RICO indictment filed in connection with the yearslong campaign by protesters in Georgia to thwart construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center – dubbed “Cop City” by detractors.

“All 61 defendants have been charged with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act,” Republican Attorney General Chris Carr’s office said in a statement Tuesday. “Several of the defendants are also facing separate charges of Domestic Terrorism, Attempted Arson in the First Degree, and Money Laundering.”

CNN’s Christina Maxouris and Devan Cole contributed to this report.