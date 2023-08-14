(CNN) — Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers accused of torturing and abusing two Black men are set to appear in court Monday, when they are expected to plead guilty to state charges.

Former Rankin County Sheriff’s deputies Christian Dedmon, Hunter Elward, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton and Daniel Opdyke and ex-Richland Police officer Joshua Hartfield, have each been charged with conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice, according to a news release from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

