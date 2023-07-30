5 wounded, 2 critically, after shooting at Michigan shopping center By Jessica Xing, CNN Jul 30, 2023 Jul 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Five people were shot early Sunday morning in a shopping center parking lot in Lansing, Michigan, with two victims in critical condition, authorities said.The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Victims’ ages ranged from 16 to 26, and two were taken to a hospital, according to a statement from the Lansing Police Department.Officers arrived at the scene to find a large group. They asked for help from other agencies, the news release said.Officers detained people and recovered firearms but made no arrests, according to police.The incident is among 418 mass shootings to occur so far this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.The organization defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four victims are shot, not including the shooter.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70 Kennewick PD: Woman faces murder charge after boyfriend dies from gunshot wound 8-year-old survives ‘extraordinarily rare’ cougar attack near Washington’s Lake Angeles 4 break-ins, a church on fire - Pasco man goes on a crime spree Bright's Candies of Walla Walla ranked #1 in the U.S. Latest News Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ star, dead at 25 Controlled burn in Finley gets out of control, shop and car damaged Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70 Yakima firefighters' union pushes back on reduced staffing at airport fire station Yakima Health District pilot program will provide free Narcan for local businesses More News