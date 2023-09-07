(CNN) — Painfully long strikes have left Hollywood at a standstill, with many in the entertainment industry wondering how long this period of uncertainty will last. More than 11,000 writers have been on strike since May 2, and about 160,000 actors joined the picket lines on July 14. Negotiations are underway, but with no resolution in sight, a growing number of artists in the industry are pivoting their careers entirely.

