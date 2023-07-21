(CNN) — The day that movie fans have been fervently anticipating is finally here. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” both roll out in US theaters today — an ultimate double feature that could give the movie business a much-needed boost. Already, at least 40,000 people have bought tickets to see the two films today back-to-back, according to America’s largest movie chain AMC.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.