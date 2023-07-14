(CNN) — Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors are officially on strike today, creating tremendous uncertainty for the entertainment industry. While some films are already complete and set to hit theaters soon — like “Barbie” — many other movies and TV shows in the production stage have come to a screeching halt. That means there will likely be a shortage of blockbusters in theaters next summer unless a solution can be reached in the near term.

