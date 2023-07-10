(CNN) — Airports around the world have lifted restrictions on liquids in carry-on luggage, but it’ll be some time before the US follows suit. The TSA is spending more than $1 billion to procure advanced 3D scanners that can detect potentially harmful objects and liquids. When the technology is widely deployed, you’ll be able to pass through airport security with 1-liter bottles of soda and full tubes of toothpaste, aviation experts say.

