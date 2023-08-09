(CNN) — A lottery ticket sold in Florida won Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing for the $1.58 billion jackpot. This will seem obvious, but in order to win the lottery you have to turn in the ticket — and you’d be surprised how often players don’t do that. Since the lottery’s inception, dozens of winners have failed to claim their prizes, with some still unaware that they fumbled millions of dollars.

