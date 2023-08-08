5 things to know for August 8: Storms, Ukraine, GOP primary, Strikes, Boat dock brawl

A driver is seen stuck in a car after downed electrical poles crash on vehicles in Westminster, Maryland, on August 7.

 Courtesy Jeffrey Campbell

(CNN) — Zoom became a household name during the pandemic for powering the remote work revolution. Now, in an ironic plot twist, the video-conferencing company wants its employees back in the office because it’s “most effective” for its business.

