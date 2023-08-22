(CNN) — The record-breaking film “Barbie” has been unseated from the top of the US box office, but many stores will be awash in pink for the rest of the year. Brands and retailers plan to stretch the “Barbie” excitement through the fall season, with an influx of themed products timed to release ahead of the holiday shopping blitz.

