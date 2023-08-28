(CNN) — Today marks 60 years since the March on Washington when Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his pivotal “I Have a Dream” speech on the National Mall. Around 250,000 people rallied for jobs and freedom that day on August 28, 1963. Decades later, many children who attended the march are renewing the call for King’s “dream” and reflecting on the nation’s past since the civil rights movement.

