5 police officers involved in deadly beating of Tyre Nichols indicted on federal charges By Hannah Rabinowitz and Josh Campbell, CNN Sep 12, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Five Memphis police officers involved in the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols have been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to court filings. The five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith – are facing several charges, including deprivation of rights.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: All Yakima schools back in normal operations after shooting, victim is an Eisenhower student Man dies in custody while at the Yakima County Jail McDonald’s is phasing out its self-serve soda machines Franklin County supporting WSAC lawsuit against WA state Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force arrests 9 on drug possession and other charges Latest News RPD Chief of Police, Brigit Clary, set to retire 2024 Nice Night...Cool & Sunny Tomorrow Weekend Warm-Up YPD: Warning period over for parking violations in Downtown Yakima 2.7 magnitude earthquake shakes northwest of Fairchild Air Force Base ‘Walk About Yakima’ program speaks with Tri-Cities officials on youth violence and gang prevention More News