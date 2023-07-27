5 Palm Beach County school employees arrested for alleged failure to report student’s sexual assault

Daniel Snider, Nereyda Cayado De Garcia, Priscilla Carter, Scott Houchins and Darren Edgecomb are seen here in a split image.

 Palm Beach County Jail

(CNN) — Five Florida school system employees were arrested and charged with failure to report suspected child abuse after being made aware of the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old student in 2021, according to criminal complaints in the case.

The school staffers were identified in court records as Palm Beach Central High School Principal Darren Edgecomb, assistant principals Nereyda Cayado de Garcia and Daniel Snider, choral teacher Scott Houchins and former counselor, Priscilla Carter.