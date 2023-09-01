(CNN) — A Whitfield County grand jury has indicted five Department of Juvenile Justice employees in connection with an August 2022 in-custody death at the Dalton Youth Detention Center, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The indictments were issued Monday, just over a year after 16-year-old Alexis Sluder of Ellijay, Georgia, died while in custody at the Dalton Youth Detention Center, the release stated. Dalton, Georgia, is located approximately 30 miles south of Chattanooga, Tennessee.