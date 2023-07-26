3 Marines who were found dead in a car in North Carolina died from carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

From left, US Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Merax C. Dockery, Lance Cpl. Ivan R. Garcia and Lance Cpl. Tanner J. Kaltenberg are seen here in a split image.

 US Marine Corps

(CNN) — Three Marines who were found dead in a privately-owned vehicle parked outside a convenience store in Hampstead, North Carolina, on Sunday, died from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Wednesday performed autopsies on the three bodies and determined the deaths were “consistent due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning,” the release said.