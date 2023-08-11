3 hunters are dead after trying to rescue a dog trapped in a hole in the ground, authorities say

Three hunters from Florida and a dog were found dead after they got trapped in an underground cistern partially filled with water in a Texas cornfield, the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said. Victims Denise Martinez, left, and Noel Vigil-Benitez are pictured here.

 Bastrop County Sheriff's Office

(CNN) — Three hunters from Florida and a dog were found dead after they got trapped in an underground cistern partially filled with water in a Texas cornfield, the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities responded Wednesday morning to reports Delvys Garcia, 37, Denise Martinez, 26, and Noel Vigil-Benitez, 45, were trapped in a hole in the ground in northern Bastrop County.