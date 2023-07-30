3 dead after plane crashes into California airport hangar while taking off, authorities say By Chris Boyette, CNN Jul 30, 2023 Jul 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A small plane crashed into a California airport hangar as it was taking off Sunday, killing all three people on board, authorities say.The single-engine Beechcraft P35 crashed at Cable Airport in Upland at around 6:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.“Three occupants of aircraft located deceased. Units committed to overhaul. Investigators enroute,” the San Bernardino County Fire Department tweeted.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, the agencies said.The city of Upland is about 36 miles east of Los Angeles.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70 Kennewick PD: Woman faces murder charge after boyfriend dies from gunshot wound 8-year-old survives ‘extraordinarily rare’ cougar attack near Washington’s Lake Angeles 4 break-ins, a church on fire - Pasco man goes on a crime spree Bright's Candies of Walla Walla ranked #1 in the U.S. Latest News Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ star, dead at 25 Controlled burn in Finley gets out of control, shop and car damaged Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70 Yakima firefighters' union pushes back on reduced staffing at airport fire station Yakima Health District pilot program will provide free Narcan for local businesses More News