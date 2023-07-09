23 people were injured in a Chicago city bus crash By Chris Boyette, CNN Jul 9, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Twenty-three people were injured when a Chicago city bus collided with a car Sunday morning, leaving three in severe condition and a car on fire, the Chicago Fire Department said.First responders treated victims and worked to extinguish the car fire at the scene on South Lakeshore Drive, the department tweeted.Sixteen people were taken to hospitals, three in severe condition and 13 with minor injuries.Seven other people refused treatment at the scene, the fire department said.CNN has reached out to the fire department and Chicago Transit Authority for more information.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Two people arrested after SWAT standoff in Richland, duo tied to shooting, crash in Kennewick Police use DNA to identify suspect in rape, murder of Yakima woman 2 killed, 1 injured overnight on Yakama Reservation 'If this plane lands in Seattle, I will kill everyone on board': Man who admitted making threat on Alaska Airlines flight said he was trying to avoid drug cartel The planet is getting hotter fast. This is what happens to your body in extreme heat Latest News WeatherAlert: Record high heat is cause for disaster, here's what you need to know Annual heat waves call for cooling centers in Benton and Franklin Counties City of Yakima kicks off free summer concerts, movies in the park this weekend Police use DNA to identify suspect in rape, murder of Yakima woman WeatherAlert: Extreme Fire Danger in Benton County More News