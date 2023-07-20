2024 will probably be hotter than this year because of El Niño, NASA scientists say

Dee Lee, 34, cools off amid searing heat that was forecast to reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit on July 16 in Phoenix, Arizona. A heat dome over Texas that has expanded to California, Nevada and Arizona is subjecting millions of Americans to excessive heat warnings, according to the National Weather Service.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(CNN) — As millions bake under a relentless heat wave in the South and Southwest US – and as temperatures soar around the Northern Hemisphere – NASA scientists warned Thursday that we haven’t even seen the worst of El Niño and next year will likely be even warmer for the planet.

Climate change, caused by burning fossil fuels, is unequivocally warming the Earth’s temperature, NASA scientists said. El Niño, the natural climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that brings warmer-than-average sea-surface temperatures and influences weather, has only just started in recent months and therefore is not having a huge impact yet on the extreme heat people around the globe are experiencing this summer, said Gavin Schmidt, a climatologist and director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies.