(CNN) — Two women held in Suffolk County jail say they had encounters with accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, describing the meetings with him as “violent” and “aggressive,” sheriff’s department spokesperson Vicki DiStefano said Thursday.

The alleged encounters with the two female sex workers are believed to have happened more than a decade ago, said DiStefano, noting the women expressed concern for their safety during the time they say they were with Heuermann.

CNN’s Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.