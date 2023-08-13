2 people safely eject from jet that later crashed during Thunder Over Michigan air show By Sara Smart, CNN Aug 13, 2023 Aug 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Two people ejected from a jet that later crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan air show on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.Neither suffered significant injuries but both were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement.The aircraft then crashed in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex and struck unoccupied vehicles, the airport authority said. No one in the apartment complex was injured, it added.The two people, who parachuted from the aircraft, landed in Belleville Lake, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN.The agency described the aircraft as an MiG-23 jet and said the two individuals ejected just south of Willow Run Airport, near the city of Ypsilanti.Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.Leaders of Thunder Over Michigan, a two-day event of airshows, said they would stop the show after a “situation,” but did not share further details.“Please make your way into your vehicles and calmly make your way out of the airfield,” the post said. “Please be patient as we control traffic around the area.”The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Car crash causes large fire in Benton City One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake UPDATE: Authorities lift Shelter In Place Order for 1-mile area around Olympic Fruit near Moxee Prescott School District brings back agriculture program WDFW to close parts of Rimrock Reservoir, South Fork Tieton River to protect bull trout Latest News Walla Walla County under an Excessive Heat Warning, cooling stations available The Heat Is On!! Car crash causes large fire in Benton City Prescott School District brings back agriculture program WDFW to close parts of Rimrock Reservoir, South Fork Tieton River to protect bull trout More News