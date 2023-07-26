2 people injured after a crane collapse in New York City, source says By Brynn Gingras, CNN Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — One civilian and one firefighter were injured as a result of a crane collapse Wednesday morning in New York City, according to a source with the New York City Fire Department.Both are in stable condition, the source said.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Kennewick PD: Woman faces murder charge after boyfriend dies from gunshot wound Yakima firefighters' union pushes back on reduced staffing at airport fire station Annual Art in the Park Festival takes over Howard Amon Park Bright's Candies of Walla Walla ranked #1 in the U.S. Taylor Swift fans ‘Shake It Off,’ causing record-breaking seismic activity during Seattle shows Latest News Yakima firefighters' union pushes back on reduced staffing at airport fire station Yakima Health District pilot program will provide free Narcan for local businesses Annual Art in the Park Festival takes over Howard Amon Park Kennewick PD: Woman faces murder charge after boyfriend dies from gunshot wound City of Yakima weighs options for $1.3 million from state's opioid lawsuit settlements More News