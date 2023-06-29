(CNN) — Two more police officers in New Haven, Connecticut, are being fired in connection with a 2022 incident that paralyzed Randy Cox as he was being transported in a police van handcuffed and without a seat belt.

The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted 5-0 to fire Officer Oscar Diaz and Sergeant Betsy Segui for “violations of General Orders” of the police department, according to a Wednesday statement from Mayor Justin Elicker’s office.

CNN’s Jessica Xing, Ashley R. Williams and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.