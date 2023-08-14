(CNN) — A 68-year-old man who tried to save his home from burning and a 60-year-old woman who got lost in thick black smoke while trying to evacuate were among the 96 lives lost in the apocalyptic Maui wildfires, family members told CNN.

Franklin Trejos – known to his loved ones as “Frankie” – had lived in the historic town of Lahaina for three decades before the violent flames consumed his neighborhood, his niece Kika Perez Grant said.