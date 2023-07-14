2 huge lottery jackpots are up for grabs this weekend By Jay Croft, CNN Jul 14, 2023 Jul 14, 2023 Updated 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The estimated winning payouts for the two unclaimed jackpots top $1 billion combined. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A Mega Millions jackpot estimated at $560 million is up for grabs on Friday night.And don’t worry if things don’t go your way with that drawing. There’s another whopper offered on Saturday: a Powerball prize estimated at $875 million, according to the Powerball website.The Powerball prize is the third-largest in its history, officials said this week. A grand prize hasn’t been won since April 19, and it has “rolled over” 36 times since then.Both lotteries had drawings this week that failed to produce grand-prize winners. Both are played in 45 states.The Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET on Friday and the Powerball drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. ET Saturday.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular FBI finds skulls, other human remains decorating Kentucky man’s apartment Legionella bacteria found in water at Walla Walla hotel Monster Trucks return to Tri-City Raceway for the weekend Fire crews battling wildfire on 240 in Kennewick Kennewick man charged with murder, accused of killing girlfriend Latest News Monster Trucks return to Tri-City Raceway for the weekend Selah Ridge Lavender Farm hosts annual harvest celebration YCSO's new dash cams scan license plates, alert deputies to stolen cars WeatherAlert: Temperatures in triple digits over the weekend New mural adorns the back wall of Prosser's Princess Theatre More News