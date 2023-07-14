2 huge lottery jackpots are up for grabs this weekend

The estimated winning payouts for the two unclaimed jackpots top $1 billion combined.

 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

(CNN) — A Mega Millions jackpot estimated at $560 million is up for grabs on Friday night.

And don’t worry if things don’t go your way with that drawing. There’s another whopper offered on Saturday: a Powerball prize estimated at $875 million, according to the Powerball website.