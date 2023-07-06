(CNN) — Two Newark firefighters have died battling a blaze on a massive cargo ship carrying vehicles in the port of Newark, New Jersey, officials said.

“Members made an attempt to extinguish the fire but got pushed back by the intense heat. Two firefighters were lost while conducting this action of backing out of the structure,” Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said, according to WABC.

