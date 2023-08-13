16 people were injured when a boat exploded at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks By Raja Razek, CNN Aug 13, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Sixteen people were injured in a boat explosion at a marina in the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, authorities said.The explosion, which took place at the Millstone Marina, was set off by a spark and gas fumes that “built up in the engine area,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in an online post on Friday.Photos posted online by authorities showed shattered glass on the boat and damage that appears to have been caused by the explosion.Most of those injured were on the boat, authorities said.In an incident information report, the highway patrol said the vessel was fueling at the marina’s gas docks, and when its operator started the boat, it caused “an explosion in the engine compartment.”At least three passengers were ejected from the boat, the report said.The injuries range from minor to moderate, the highway patrol said in its post.Eleven people, including a 6-year-old girl, were treated on the scene and released, according to the report, while five others were taken to a hospital.An investigation into the incident is ongoing.Lake of the Ozarks, a popular summer vacation spot in the Midwest, boasts more than 1,100 miles of shoreline.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake UPDATE: Authorities lift Shelter In Place Order for 1-mile area around Olympic Fruit near Moxee Federal judge orders WA to re-draw voting maps to give Latino voters an equal voice WDFW to close parts of Rimrock Reservoir, South Fork Tieton River to protect bull trout Mother-daughter duo opens new art gallery in Historic Downtown Kennewick Latest News WDFW to close parts of Rimrock Reservoir, South Fork Tieton River to protect bull trout Federal judge orders WA to re-draw voting maps to give Latino voters an equal voice Breezy Evening...Nice Saturday...Heatwave Next Week Community involvement in planning prep for new Tri-Cities high schools Washington state apple crops up 29%, rebounding from bad weather in 2022 More News