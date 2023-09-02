(CNN) — A 100-year-old African tortoise named Biscuit has been reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal, according to the Parish of Ascension in Louisiana.

A local animal control team rescued the tortoise on Wednesday after the sheriff’s office found it “in distress” in New River Canal, located between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, a Facebook post from the parish stated.

