Hot summer days in the United States have only been getting hotter. In the 25 largest US cities, days with highs breaking the 100-degree Fahrenheit barrier have become more common over the past 75 years, according to airport weather station data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This year is no exception. Looking at the first seven months of each year, 2023 had the sixth-highest number of triple-digit highs in the 25 largest cities with available data since 1948, according to NOAA. Last year had the most days over 100 degrees Fahrenheit through the end of July in 75 years.