1 person was killed and over 50 injured after a bus rolled over near the Grand Canyon By Mitchell McCluskey, CNN Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A view of the West Rim of the Grand Canyon from Eagle Point in the Hualapai Indian Reservation is seen here. Paul Rovere/Getty Images/File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — One person died and more than 50 people were injured after a bus rolled over at the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Tuesday morning, local emergency officials said.A total of 57 people were involved in the crash, which occurred at Grand Canyon West just before 10 a.m., Hualapai Emergency Operations said in a news release.Eight people were flown to nearby hospitals, according to the release, and those with noncritical injuries were taken by ground transportation.The rollover occurred within the Grand Canyon Resort Corp Circle in Terminal 1, officials said.Grand Canyon West is located within the Hualapai Reservation at the canyon’s western rim in Arizona.The Hualapai Nation Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating the death, the release said.CNN has reached out to the police department for more information on the incident.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 2023 Primary Election results Dispute between Franklin Co. Commission, sheriff, brings to light confusion among elected officials Mabton PD leading investigation into Granger police officer accused of sexual assault Judge: Granger PD officer poses 'credible threat' to woman who accused him of sexual assault YPD: Sheriff's deputy was shot while helping domestic violence victim to get away Latest News Rod's House breaks ground on $6.2 million project to build youth homeless shelter Coroner: Man found dead off of US 97 in Toppenish likely died in a hit-and-run Yakima County sees 'very low' voter turnout for primary election YPD: Sheriff's deputy was shot while helping domestic violence victim to get away Mabton PD leading investigation into Granger police officer accused of sexual assault More News