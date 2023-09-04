1 person dies and more than a dozen swimmers are rescued after rip current warnings along the New Jersey Shore over Labor Day weekend

Lifeguards created a human chain during a rescue attempt to search for one victim that was submerged in Beach Haven, New Jersey, on September 3.

 WABC

(CNN) — One person died and more than a dozen swimmers were rescued from the ocean along the New Jersey Shore on Sunday amid warnings of dangerous rip currents over the Labor Day weekend, authorities said.

The National Weather Service had warned of “a high risk for the development of dangerous rip currents for the New Jersey and Delaware Beaches” since at least last Tuesday. The warnings will remain in effect through Labor Day into Monday evening, according to the weather service.